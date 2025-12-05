Seoni Govt School Principal Shunted Out After Forcing Students To Chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ At Gita Jayanti

Seoni: A government school principal in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni was transferred to the office of the District Education Officer after she allegedly forced students to chant religious slogans. The incident reportedly took place on December 1, when the students were made to chant “Allahu Akbar” 16 times after reading the Bhagavad Gita.

According to reports, Pratiksha Mangarde, the acting principal of a government higher secondary school, allegedly forced all the students to chant the slogans. The controversy triggered an uproar when the students informed their parents about the incident. The parents, along with members of Hindu organisations, stormed the school and began protesting, demanding the removal and suspension of the principal.

As the situation escalated, the local police team arrived at the school to contain the situation. District Education Officer SS Kumre reached the school and attempted to pacify the protestors, who confronted him over the incident. Later, the acting principal, Pratiksha Mangarde, was transferred to the District Education Officer's Office. The protestors have also submitted applications at the Ari police station seeking strict action against her.

Earlier this week, a new dress code directive at Vivek Vidyalaya and Junior College in Goregaon (West), Mumbai, led to widespread protests after the institution barred the use of burqas and niqabs inside classrooms. While the students referred to it as an attack on their religious freedom, the college administration maintained that the rule is part of its uniform and anti-cheating policy.

According to reports, several female students gathered outside the college premises, demanding the withdrawal of the ban on burqas inside the classrooms. The students said that they were not informed about this restriction during the admission process and clearly mentioned that they wouldn’t have taken admission in the college if they had known about the ban in advance. They even threatened to go on a hunger strike if the directive was not revoked.

The college claimed that the restriction was implemented after a burqa-clad woman was caught cheating during an exam. The administration said the ban was meant to maintain discipline and prevent malpractices.