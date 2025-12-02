Tirupati Laddu Ghee Adulteration: SIT Exposes Massive Scam Involving Former TTD Official And Dairy Firms

In a major revelation, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the TTD laddu ghee adulteration case has established alleged connivance between RSSVR Subrahmanyam, the temple body's former general manager (procurement), and promoters of Bhole Baba dairy and others. Subrahmanyam was arrested by the SIT on Thursday.

The SIT report stated that Subrahmanyam misused his official position and pledged support to the dubious dairy firms, which resulted in the supply of 68 lakh kg of adulterated ghee to the TTD, which was allegedly used in the preparation of the sacred laddu prasadam.

According to the SIT remand report, between 2021 and 2023, Subrahmanyam reportedly accepted gifts and cash, including a mobile phone worth Rs 50,000 and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from Pomil Jain of Bhole Baba dairy. The report also mentioned that he also received a silver plate worth Rs 16,700 and a 50-gram silver coin from representatives of the dubious dairies.

In return, Subrahmanyam and other technical committee members allegedly submitted ‘false' and ‘favourable' plant inspection reports for dairies like Bhole Baba, Sri Vyshnavi, and Malganga. the report stated. The investigation further revealed that this allowed them to secure ghee supply contracts repeatedly despite being technically unqualified to participate in TTD tenders.

Although the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) reports dated August 3, 2022, confirmed that the "ghee was adulterated with vegetable oils", the test reports were deliberately suppressed by Subrahmanyam, who continued to issue additional supply orders to the three dairies, the SIT report stated.

It further emphasised in its remand report that Subrahmanyam's actions not only caused wrongful financial loss to TTD but also compromised the sanctity of the sacred laddu prasadam.

Earlier in February 2025, the Republic Media Network accessed a remand report in the TTD laddu ghee adulteration case which pointed out that on June 11, 2024, an agreement was made between TTD and AR Dairy with regard to supply of ghee. According to the agreement, the AR Dairy had to manufacture and supply ghee to the TTD.

However, the report revealed that AR Dairy flouted the rules as it procured ghee from Vaishnavi Dairy and supplied to TTD. The report also highlighted that Vaishnavi Dairy even procured ghee from another diary called the Bhole Baba Dairy. The remand report suggested that AR Dairy violated the conditions of TTD ghee tender agreement for wrongful gains and gave fake documents to show that the ghee was manufactured in the AR Dairy.

When Did The Tirupati Laddu Row Start?

The row over the Tirupati Prasadam (laddus) started off in 2024 when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government. This led to a massive political row. Later, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI-led investigation into the Laddu prasadam issue. The TTD Trust Board also resolved to use enhanced quality ghee in preparing the iconic Srivari Laddu.

The CBI set up a five-member SIT in November 2024 to investigate the allegations of the use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus. The team comprised two officers from the central agency, two from Andhra Pradesh Police, and one from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).