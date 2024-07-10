Published 00:29 IST, July 10th 2024
Trains On Konkan Railway Route Halted Due To Water Seepage in Tunnel
Trains on the Konkan Railway route were halted at various locations on Tuesday following waterlogging inside a tunnel at Pernem in Goa.Four to five trains were halted at different stations, a senior official said.
Trains On Konkan Railway Route Halted Due To Water Seepage in Tunnel
