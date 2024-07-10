sb.scorecardresearch
Trains On Konkan Railway Route Halted Due To Water Seepage in Tunnel

Trains on the Konkan Railway route were halted at various locations on Tuesday following waterlogging inside a tunnel at Pernem in Goa.Four to five trains were halted at different stations, a senior official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Trains On Konkan Railway Route Halted Due To Water Seepage in Tunnel | Image: (Representational)
