Published 00:09 IST, July 10th 2024

2 Killed And 3 Injured In Nagpur As Speeding Car Hits Railing

The crash resulted in the death of Vikram alias Ayush Madhukar Gade (20) and Aditya Pramod Punnpawar (19). Three others, namely, Jai Ganesh Bhongade (19), Sujal Rajesh Manvatkar (19) and Sujal Pramod Chavan (20) were seriously injured, the official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
00:09 IST, July 10th 2024