Updated May 16th 2025, 13:56 IST

'Worse Than Nuclear': Pakistani 'Bado-Badi' Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Trolled For Patriotic Musical Drop

Bado-Badi' Singer Chahat Fateh Ali's new song to honour the national spirit following the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan gets trolled.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. | Image: X

Popular Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali, known for his viral song 'Bado-Badi,' has released his latest track titled ‘Meray Watan Meray Chaman,' to honour the national spirit following the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Chahat's latest song, which got released on May 14 on his official YouTube channel and Instagram, as per reports, quickly went viral, leaving everyone with stitches.

Many fans didn’t hold back in expressing their admiration and surprise after watching the video.

One internet user in disbelief writes, “Is that a spoof? That can't be a serious video.”

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej also chimed in with his opinion, writing, “The Horror”.

Published May 16th 2025, 13:43 IST