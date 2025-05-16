'Worse Than Nuclear': Pakistani 'Bado-Badi' Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Trolled For Patriotic Musical Drop

Popular Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali, known for his viral song 'Bado-Badi,' has released his latest track titled ‘Meray Watan Meray Chaman,' to honour the national spirit following the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Chahat's latest song, which got released on May 14 on his official YouTube channel and Instagram, as per reports, quickly went viral, leaving everyone with stitches.

Many fans didn’t hold back in expressing their admiration and surprise after watching the video.

One internet user in disbelief writes, “Is that a spoof? That can't be a serious video.”