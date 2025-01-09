Genome India Project Marks Historic Leap In Biotechnology, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the completion of the Genome India Project as a historic milestone in the field of biotechnology, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize healthcare and genetic research in India.

In a video statement, PM Modi noted that the genome sequencing of 10,000 individuals will play a crucial role in understanding India's diverse genetic landscape and aid in policy formulation and innovation.

"Today, India has taken a truly historic step in the field of research. Five years ago, the Genome India Project was approved. Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 during this period, our scientists have worked tirelessly to complete this project. The genomic data of 10,000 Indians is now available at the Indian Biological Data Centre. I am confident that this project will prove to be a milestone in the field of biotechnology," he said.

"The Genome India Project is a significant milestone in India's biotechnology revolution. I have been informed that this project has enabled us to create a diverse genetic resource in the country. Under this initiative, genome sequencing of 10,000 individuals from various populations across the nation has been conducted. This data will now be accessible to our scientists and researchers, helping them understand India's genetic landscape better. The information derived from this will greatly assist in policymaking and the design of various schemes for the country," the PM added.

The Prime Minister also noted that India's population has a vast genetic diversity and naturally, the nature of diseases is equally diverse. "Hence, it is crucial to know which type of medication benefits a particular individual. For this, understanding the genetic identity of citizens is essential," he said.

He also highlighted the sickle cell anaemia disease in the Tribal communities in India.

"In our tribal communities, sickle cell anaemia poses a significant challenge. To tackle this, we have launched a National Mission. However, it is possible that this disease exists in one region's community but not in another. There might be other issues in those areas. We can ascertain such details only when we have a comprehensive genetic study. This will help us understand the unique genomic patterns of India's population and enable us to create specific solutions for particular groups," PM Modi said.

Further, he asserted that in the 21st century, the combination of biotechnology and biomass forms an essential part of the foundation for a developed India through the bioeconomy.

"The goal of the bio-economy is the efficient utilization of natural resources, the promotion of bio-based products and services, and the creation of new employment opportunities in this sector. The bio-economy accelerates sustainable development and fosters innovation. Over the past decade, India's bio-economy has grown rapidly. From 10 billion dollars in 2014, it has now surpassed 150 billion," he said.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that India, globally recognized as a major pharmaceutical hub, is now reaching new heights.

"In the past decade, India has taken several revolutionary steps in public healthcare, such as providing free treatment to millions of Indians, offering medicines at an 80 per cent discount through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, and building modern infrastructure. These are significant achievements. During the COVID-19 pandemic, India demonstrated the robustness of its pharmaceutical ecosystem. The Genome India Project will further accelerate India's efforts," he said.

Genome India, a visionary national project funded by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, was launched in January 2020. Its goal is to sequence 10,000 genomes from healthy Indian individuals spanning the length and breadth of the country.

The primary aim of Genome India is to construct a comprehensive catalogue of genetic variations for India's population that will better capture our unique diversity. This initiative is not just about decoding the genes; it is about creating a detailed reference that encapsulates the Indian population's genetic makeup and enables a deeper understanding of its diversity.