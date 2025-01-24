Get Out of Here or I Will Beat You Up: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Openly Threatens Republic Reporter | WATCH

New Delhi: In a blatant display of arrogance and aggression, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan was caught on camera openly threatening a Republic reporter who questioned him about his brat son's misbehaviour with a Station House Officer (SHO). This outburst occurred when the reporter inquired about Khan’s son’s statement, "I am the MLA’s son," which he made when the SHO stopped him from riding a bike with a modified silencer. Instead of offering remorse or a clarification, Khan lost his cool and reacted with hostility, telling the reporter, "Get out of here or I will beat you up."

Watch this clip as the Republic reporter confronts AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan about his son's arrogant behaviour towards a cop. Instead of apologising and addressing the issue, the MLA escalates the situation by openly threatening assault.

Hope AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal watches and takes note of this behaviour. Watch the video below.

Brat Son Uses Daddy Card, MLA Dad Threatens Assault

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan's son was seen using the "daddy card" when confronted by a Station House Officer (SHO), arrogantly declaring, "I am the MLA’s son" to avoid providing a license. Instead of taking responsibility for his son’s behaviour, Khan escalated the situation.

Here's what exactly happened

Republic Reporter: Do you feel ashamed of what happened yesterday? The incident last night?

Amanatullah Khan: The SHO (Station House Officer) should feel ashamed...

Republic Reporter: How are you speaking? You should know your limits...

Amanatullah Khan: (Shouts at reporter) How are you speaking?

(AAP MLA's aide tries to pull the mic away)

(Another AAP MLA aide physically pushes the reporter)

(AAP MLA slaps aide across the face as the camera is rolling)

Republic Reporter: Listen to me. Listen to me.

Amanatullah Khan: Is this the way to speak? How are you speaking to me in this tone?

Republic Reporter: I am asking you the questions...

Amanatullah Khan: What do you mean ashamed?

Republic Reporter: Ashamed because of what your son has done...

Amanatullah Khan: What’s there to be ashamed of? What has my son done?

Republic Reporter: Okay, let’s speak in a calm tone...

Amanatullah Khan: Yes, let’s speak calmly...

Republic Reporter: Yes, I am speaking in a very calm tone... Your son broke the rules...

Amanatullah Khan: What rule did my son break?

Republic Reporter: He wasn’t following the rules while riding a motorcycle...

Amanatullah Khan: He was riding a motorcycle in a lane. The SHO came up to him and misbehaved with him. The SHO shot a video. Was it required?

Republic Reporter: You tell me, if he wasn’t riding the motorcycle as per the rules...

Amanatullah Khan: How do you know? He was standing in his lane. The SHO came and shot a video. He then made the video viral... How did you get to know, how did the video reach you? The SHO did it. He did it at the behest of the Centre. He’s disturbing him. He’s trying to trap my son. How did he speak like that? Is he an SHO or a troublemaker? Should he have spoken the way he did?

Republic Reporter: The way your son spoke to him. Was that right?

Amanatullah Khan: What did he say?

Republic Reporter: He said, “My father is an MLA...” He flaunted it. Was that right?

Amanatullah Khan: Now you listen to me. You have come here. You are from Republic TV, right?

Republic Reporter: We are a democratic channel... We are a channel for the public.

Amanatullah Khan: You listen. My son is the son of an MLA. That’s what he said to the SHO. He said it so that he’s not troubled.

Republic Reporter: You’re getting so much respect from the people. Where do you get the arrogance from?

Amanatullah Khan: Where did arrogance come from? You people are arrogant. Get out of here.

(Amanatullah goes close to the reporter's ear & whispers)

Amanatullah heard on a hot mic: Get out of here or I will beat you up so bad... I will thrash you.

This outburst, which was audibly captured on camera, marks yet another instance of the MLA’s belligerent attitude towards the media. In a nation where journalists are meant to be free to report without fear of intimidation, Khan’s behaviour is not only concerning but also a blatant abuse of power. Instead of taking responsibility for his son’s actions, Khan directed his anger toward the journalist, making it clear that any attempt to ask uncomfortable questions would be met with violence.

‘I am an MLA’s Son': When Khan’s Son Openly Threatened Delhi Police

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police filed a case against two persons, including AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s son, for misbehaving with officers and riding a motorcycle with a modified silencer. The incident took place on Thursday night when the police team was conducting a security patrol in the Jamia Nagar area ahead of Republic Day .

A fine of Rs 20,000 fine was imposed on them for alleged violations of several provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police official said.

According to the dairy report, the two men were riding a bike erratically, making loud noises using its modified silencer. When police confronted them, one of them claimed to be AAP MLA Amanullah Khan’s son.

He accused the police officers of targeting him because of his father. They also refused to show their driving licenses and identification, according to the GD entry.

“One of them even called Amanatullah Khan, who spoke to the station house officer (SHO). Despite this, they left without disclosing their names and addresses,” read the general dairy registered by the police.