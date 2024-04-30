Advertisement

New Delhi: Nearly three months after he suffered from a mild stroke, Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, made his first public appearance on Tuesday. Taking the stage at the Zero1 conference, Kamath engaged with various influencers, underlining the importance of prioritizing health. “Slowly getting back to normal. At the Zero1 fest, talking about health and wealth with Israeli vlogger Nuseir Yassin and the founder of The Whole Truth, Shashank Mehta," Nithin Kamath said in a post on X.

How Social Media Reacted to Nithin Kamath's Comeback

Following Kamath's return to the spotlight, the internet erupted with joy, celebrating his comeback. Many users eagerly inquired about his revamped health routine, signalling a collective interest in his well-being. “Good to see you back in the game!” a user tweeted.

Another asked, "What are the changes or any new Health Protocols you are following?"

When Kamath Faced Mild Stroke

In February, Nithin Kamath revealed his experience with a ‘mild stroke,’ attributing it to a combination of factors including the recent loss of his father, inadequate sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overexertion in his fitness regimen.

Kamath recognized symptoms such as facial drooping and difficulties with reading and writing, prompting him to seek medical attention. However, he remained optimistic about a full recovery within 3-6 months.

Reflecting on his condition, Kamath expressed surprise at how someone who prioritizes fitness could be affected, underscoring the importance of recognizing one's limits.

Influencer vs Doctors After Nithin Kamath's 'Mild Stroke'

Following Nithin Kamath's revelation about his mild stroke, a debate erupted on social media involving influencers and medical professionals. Notably, thoracic surgeon Dr. CS Pramesh, who serves as a director at Tata Memorial Hospital, cautioned against relying solely on influencers lacking a scientific background for health advice. Pramesh suggestions to Kamath followed Shankar Sharma, a social media influencer and entrepreneur's post-stroke rehabilitation tip to Kamath.

‘How Life-threatening Social Media Can Be’

Re-sharing Shankar Sharma's post on X (formerly Twitter), Dr CS Pramesh said, "A thread that demonstrates how life-threatening social media can be... Please don't follow random 'influencers' who don't have true science to back them beyond 'Trust me bro'".

Dr Pramesh underlined the importance of acknowledging that despite good intentions, poorly researched advice has the potential to cause more harm than good.

"While some may have malicious or mercenary intentions, I largely believe in the inherent goodness of the human race and generally give the benefit of the doubt that folks are well-intentioned when they give advice. But ill-researched "expert" advice can do more harm than good. Beware," he wrote.

How Doctors Reacted to Influencer's Suggestion to Kamath

Besides Dr Pramesh, several other doctors also rejected Sharma's post-stroke recovery recommendations. Here's how doctors reacted to Shankar Sharma's suggestions.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, based in Hyderabad at Apollo Hospitals, shared an extensive post debunking the recommendations made by the influencer. "The treatments recommended by Mr Shankar Sharma are anecdotal and there is no evidence to support their effectiveness in post-stroke recovery," he wrote.

Reacting to the viral post, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as The Liver Doctor on X, talked about the Dunning-Kruger Effect. He said, "Dunning-Kruger Effect: Awareness of the limitations of cognition (thinking) requires proficiency in metacognition (thinking about thinking). In other words, being stupid makes you too stupid to realize how stupid you are," he wrote.

On the other hand, Bengaluru-based senior cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy quoted Nithin Kamath's old post on sleep deprivation and wrote, "There needs to be time to relax, unwind and sleep. For all that you need spare time."

What Shankar Sharma Had Suggested?

“Nithin, Please immediately do these ( believe me, medical science has nothing to offer beyond initial hospital care). 1. Get a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber and start 1 hour per day. 2. Buy Red Infrared therapy device, available on Amazon ( take around 60 watts or more or ask Nikhil to message me, will send him one more powerful one. IR is critical in brain rehab. Safe, non invasive. Plenty of research. 3. Immediately start on 5 grams of highest quality krill oil Omega 3 capsules + Brahmi. Again, plenty of research. Act fast. You have a window of a few weeks to completely rehabilitate yourself. Nikhil has my number and he can immediately send me a message.”