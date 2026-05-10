‘Ghasitke Laya Jayega’ To Unconditional Apology: Suspended TMC Spokesman Riju Dutta’s Dramatic U-Turn Over Video Threatening IPS Ajay Pal Sharma

Kolkata: Suspended Trinamool Congress spokesman Riju Dutta issued a public apology on Sunday to Uttar Pradesh IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, reversing his earlier on-camera attack weeks after the party’s defeat in the Bengal assembly elections. In a video posted on X, Dutta said that the remarks were made in his capacity as national spokesman from the TMC headquarters, following the party line and released through its official handles. He added that he was now acting on the advice of senior BJP leaders from UP and his legal counsel, and hoped the matter would be closed permanently.

The controversy began in April when the Election Commission appointed IPS Ajay Pal Sharma, a 2011-batch IPS officer posted in Prayagraj, as police observer for South 24 Parganas ahead of the polls. After IPS Sharma visited the residence of TMC candidate Jehangir Khan following complaints of intimidation and threats to voters, Riju Dutta had threatened him, while also accusing him of fake encounters and corruption. The clip was circulated widely by the party’s social media accounts as evidence of alleged excess by central forces.

Meanwhile, the apology came after the TMC’s dramatic collapse from ruling party to 80 seats Opposition in the 294-member assembly, with the BJP winning 207 and ending 15 years of TMC rule. Following the May 4 result, Dutta disclosed that BJP leaders had helped his family during post-poll violence when he said that TMC seniors did not respond to his calls. The party suspended him, along with 2 other spokesmen, for breach of discipline on May 9. In his latest video, Riju Dutta reiterated that his earlier comments were not personal and that he now sought to live peacefully with his family.

Speaking in Hindi, the former TMC spokesman stressed that the remarks were not personal and were made in his capacity as national spokesperson from the TMC headquarters, following the party’s official line and released through its verified social media accounts. He asserted that he was now acting on the advice of senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh and his legal counsel, and hoped the matter would “end permanently”.

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Background To The Controversy

During IPS Ajay Pal Sharma's deployment as police observer for South 24 Parganas in April, Riju Dutta had issued a public threat after the police officer visited the home of TMC candidate Jehangir Khan, a close aide of Abhishek Banerjee, following complaints of voter intimidation and threats. Footage of IPS Sharma issuing an on-camera warning to Jehangir Khan in front of his family went viral, with the BJP praising him as Uttar Pradesh’s “Singham”.

Riju Dutta, then the TMC’s lead spokesperson on the issue, alleged that IPS Sharma was involved in fake encounters and corruption. The clip went viral on social media, drawing massive attention from netizens.

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Fallout After TMC’s Defeat

Meanwhile, within 48 hours of the May 4 results, signs of discord emerged within the TMC. Dutta released another video alleging that when his in-laws were attacked on counting day by “self-proclaimed BJP workers who had actually switched camps from TMC”, senior TMC leaders did not respond to his calls. He revealed that it was BJP leaders who intervened to defuse the situation, calling it “a sin not to confess”.

He also praised the BJP government’s handling of post-poll violence, a remark the TMC leadership deemed anti-party. The disciplinary committee, led by MP Derek O’Brien, issued show-cause notices to 5 spokespersons for breach of discipline, demanding replies within 24 hours.

On May 9, Dutta was suspended for 6 years alongside spokesmen Kohinoor Majumdar and Kartik Ghosh. Majumdar had complained about delays in meeting Abhishek Banerjee, while Ghosh had criticised the campaign strategy.

Riju Dutta’s Apology, Then And Now Statements

In his video apology, Dutta said, “As a spokesperson for the Trinamool Congress, I had made a video about IPS Ajay Pal Sharma. Now, my party has suspended me for speaking the truth.” He reiterated that the clip was produced from the party headquarters and released officially, adding, “It was not any personal comment.”

He continued, “Nevertheless, on the advice of senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh and my legal advisor—I unconditionally apologize to IPS Ajay Pal Sharma for my comments, even though they were not personal. I am now an ordinary person, who hopes to live a peaceful life with his family and continue his livelihood.”

Before the election results, Riju Dutta threatened IPS Ajay Pal Sharma, saying,

“Main saaf-saaf bhasha mein Ajay Pal Sharma ji ko ek chiz batana chahta hoon. Aapke upar hamari nazar hai. Aap jo ye gair-kanooni kaam kar rahe hain, ye jo raat ke andhere mein raids kar rahe hain, ye jo mahilaon ke saath ashleel vyavahar kar rahe hain, ye jo Diamond Harbour ke logon ko dhamka rahe hain, chamka rahe hain, ye jo asamvaidhanik kaam aap kar rahe hain, apne BJP ke malikon ke nirdesh par. Main aapko itna bata dena chahta hoon, 4 tarikh result nikalne ke baad aap jahaan bhi bhag jayein, aap chup nahi paayenge. Aapko aisa lagta hoga ki hum ek dusre rajya se aaye hain, wahan par hum chale jayenge aur mera BJP ka malik mujhe bacha lega. Main aapko seedhi taur par ye kehna chahta hoon ki aapke khilaf FIR hoga, aapke khilaf chargesheet hoga, aur aapko ghasit ke court mein laya jayega, jahaan par kanoon sakht se sakht karwai aapke khilaf karegi. Koi rajya, koi BJP ka malik aapko bacha nahi payega (I want to tell Ajay Pal Sharma something in no uncertain terms. We are keeping an eye on you. You are committing these illegal acts, conducting raids in the dead of night, abusing women, intimidating and dazzling the people of Diamond Harbour, and committing these unconstitutional acts on the orders of your BJP bosses. I want to tell you this: no matter where you flee after the results are out on the 4th, you will not be able to hide. You might think that we came from another state, and that we'll go there and my BJP boss will save me. Let me tell you this bluntly: an FIR will be filed against you, a chargesheet will be filed against you, and you will be brought to the ghastly court, where the strictest possible law will be applied against you. No state, no BJP boss will be able to save you).”

After the election results and the BJP's sweeping victory, Riju Dutta sought an unconditional apology from IPS Ajay Pal Sharma, saying,

“As a spokesperson for the Trinamool Congress, I had made a video about IPS Ajay Pal Sharma. Now, my party has suspended me for speaking the truth. That clip has gone viral, and the full wrath of the BJP is now being directed personally at me. I want to clearly state that I made that video as the National Spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress, from the party's headquarters, while adhering to the party line, and that video was also released from the official social media handles of the Trinamool Congress. It was not any personal comment. Nevertheless, on the advice of senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh and my legal advisor—I unconditionally apologize to IPS Ajay Pal Sharma for my comments, even though they were not personal. I am now an ordinary person, who hopes to live a peaceful life with his family and continue his livelihood. I hope this matter will now be permanently closed.”