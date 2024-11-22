Published 21:11 IST, November 22nd 2024
Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd, Anushakti, Chembur, Kurla, Vandre Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates
Catch live poll result updates on Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd shivajinagar, Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Kurla (SC), Kalina, Vandre East, Vandre West seats on Nov 23.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Counting of votes in Maharashtra elections will start at 8 AM, Saturday, November 23 | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:03 IST, November 22nd 2024