‘Ghayal Hu, Isiliye Ghatak Hu’: Raghav Chadha Takes ‘Dhurandhar’ Jibe At AAP In Latest Video

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has strongly refuted multiple allegations levelled against him by his own party, calling them “a total lie” and “blatant falsehood” as signs of a deepening internal rift become increasingly visible.

In a video message posted on X, Chadha directly addressed claims that he failed to walk out with the Opposition during protests in Parliament. “I state this as a challenge, cite even one instance where the Opposition staged a walkout and I did not join them,” he said.

Backing his claim, he pointed to CCTV cameras inside Parliament and urged that footage be checked. “Once that is done, the truth will become crystal clear,” he added.

‘No One Asked Me To Sign’

Chadha also denied allegations that he did not sign a petition seeking the impeachment of a judge, calling it “another blatant lie”.

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“Not a single AAP leader, neither formally nor informally, ever asked me to sign that petition,” he said, adding that several party MPs themselves had not signed it.

“The party has 10 MPs. Six or seven of their own leaders did not sign. So how is this my fault?” he asked, questioning why the blame was being directed solely at him.

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Hits Back At ‘Timid’ Tag

Addressing a third allegation that he has become “timid” and raises trivial issues, Chadha mounted a sharp defence of his parliamentary conduct.

“First and foremost, I did not go to the Rajya Sabha to shout, scream, break microphones or hurl abuses. I went there to raise issues concerning the people and I have, indeed, raised every single one of those issues,” he said.

He said he had always raised the issues of a common man in Parliament. “I flagged the plight of gig workers navigating unrealistic delivery timelines, I spoke about menstrual health and brought a once-taboo subject into mainstream legislative conversation, raised the issue of passengers not being compensated for significant flight delays, but being charged for even an extra gram of baggage weight,” he said in the 3.24 minute video on X.

He said, “I raised issues related to GST, issues specific to Punjab, the problems facing Indian Railways, and the issues of unemployment and joblessness. I have raised all these matters. I went to Parliament to create an impact, not to create ruckus.”

He added that Parliament ran on the taxpayers' money and therefore, he went there to raise the issues that mattered to them.

“In conclusion, I wish to address those who are levelling false accusations against me: every single question will be answered and every lie will be exposed,” Chadha added at the end of the video.

Rift Out In The Open

The sharp rebuttal comes amid escalating tensions within the Aam Aadmi Party, with recent developments indicating a widening divide between Chadha and the party leadership.

The latest video marks his most direct pushback yet, turning the spotlight back on the party’s internal functioning and decision-making.

On Thursday, the AAP removed Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. The party requested the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to not allot him speaking time in the House.

The party replaced Chadha with Ashok Mittal. Though party leaders maintain the move is part of routine organisational reshuffle, leaders from other parties link it to an alleged rift between Chadha and party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Mittal has sought to play down the speculation of discord. “Raghav Chadha is our senior leader and will continue to remain so. I have taken over from him just as he took over from ND Gupta earlier. AAP is a democratic party and believes in giving opportunities to different leaders to raise important issues,” he said.

In previous posts on social media, Chadha asked if it was a “crime” to raise public interest issues in Parliament. “Have I done something wrong?” Chadha asked in the clip.