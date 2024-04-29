Advertisement

Ghaziabad: Former district president of Hindu Yuva Vahini Jitendra Kumar Tyagi on Sunday said that he along with his family has sought permission for euthanasia, and alleged that he is being tortured by police as reported by PTI.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that he sought permission for euthanasia in his letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu. In the letter, he alleged that police are torturing him, have slapped fake criminal cases against him, and are harassing him under the pressure of a political family.

In 2022, Jitendra was booked in the murder case of Naresh Tyagi, who was the maternal uncle of BJP MLA Ajit Tyagi and brother-in-law of former minister Rajpal Tyagi.

When contacted, Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra refused to comment on this issue.