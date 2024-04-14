×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Ghaziabad Horror: Mother's Lover Rapes Her Minor Kids, She Tortures Them to Cover Up Assault

When the innocent children confided in their mother, instead of confronting her lover, she started threatening and beating the kids.

Reported by: Manisha Roy
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Ghaziabad Horror: Mother's Lover Rapes Her Minor Kids, She Tortures Them to Cover Up Assault | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ghaziabad: In a horrific incident, a woman allegedly tortured her two children in order to protect his paramour after he allegedly raped them. The matter came to light after police spotted the minor girl roaming on Delhi road after she ran away along with her brother following repeated sexual assaults. The accused woman and her lover has been arrested.

The rape survivors, 10-year old girl and 13-year-old boy, were raped by their mother’s lover in Loni area in Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

According to sources, the accused woman lived with her children in a colony of Loni Border police station area. She started living with a man named Raju after sending her kids to her maternal home in Agra following his husband's death during Covid pandemic. Raju later pushed her into prostitution business following which she brought her kids back at his behest.

After they all started sharing the same roof, Raju raped her son and daughter several times. When the innocent children confided in their mother, instead of confronting her lover, she started threatening and beating the kids.

Advertisement

During investigating, it was also revealed that the woman crossed the limits of cruelty with the children and even pulled out their nails with a pliers to threaten them to not report this to anyone.

The woman was also planning to get her daughter into the same prostitution business. Unable to bear the repeated torture, the children could ran away from their house. 
After this, the boy reached some other place while the girl was found roaming in Delhi on January 20 by the police.

Advertisement

A case has been registered at Loni Border Police Station in the matter. More details are awaited.
 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Students

More focus on quality edu

2 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

2 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

3 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

4 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

5 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

6 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

6 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

6 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

6 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

7 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

14 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

16 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

18 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

19 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

21 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

22 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

22 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo