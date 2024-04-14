Advertisement

Ghaziabad: In a horrific incident, a woman allegedly tortured her two children in order to protect his paramour after he allegedly raped them. The matter came to light after police spotted the minor girl roaming on Delhi road after she ran away along with her brother following repeated sexual assaults. The accused woman and her lover has been arrested.

The rape survivors, 10-year old girl and 13-year-old boy, were raped by their mother’s lover in Loni area in Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

According to sources, the accused woman lived with her children in a colony of Loni Border police station area. She started living with a man named Raju after sending her kids to her maternal home in Agra following his husband's death during Covid pandemic. Raju later pushed her into prostitution business following which she brought her kids back at his behest.

After they all started sharing the same roof, Raju raped her son and daughter several times. When the innocent children confided in their mother, instead of confronting her lover, she started threatening and beating the kids.

Advertisement

During investigating, it was also revealed that the woman crossed the limits of cruelty with the children and even pulled out their nails with a pliers to threaten them to not report this to anyone.

The woman was also planning to get her daughter into the same prostitution business. Unable to bear the repeated torture, the children could ran away from their house.

After this, the boy reached some other place while the girl was found roaming in Delhi on January 20 by the police.

Advertisement

A case has been registered at Loni Border Police Station in the matter. More details are awaited.

