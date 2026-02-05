Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Post-Mortem Reveals Three Sisters Died of Shock and Haemorrhage, Says DCP Nimish Patil

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: In a major development in the Ghaziabad triple suicide case, three minor sisters jumped from the 9th floor of their residential building in the early hours of Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon, Ghaziabad), Nimish Patil, stated that the post-mortem reports concluded the sisters died due to shock and haemorrhage.

He further revealed that the family had restricted the sisters’ mobile phone access after observing their excessive engagement with Korean culture and unusually high activity on social media. This restriction occurred shortly before the tragic incident.

Statement by DCP Nimish Patil

"So far, the investigation indicates that the sisters died by suicide. In the initial probe, it appears that the family had restricted their mobile phones after noticing that they were excessively involved in Korean culture and very active on social media, following which this incident occurred," DCP Nimish Patil said.

He also said that it is because of the lack of CCTV footage from the site of the incident that is making it difficult to know the sequence of events.

"At present, we do not have any CCTV footage from the time of the incident, so it is difficult to determine exactly what they were doing at that moment. Establishing their timeline, who jumped first and in what sequence, is also part of the ongoing investigation," Patil said.

Efforts are on to recover the mobile phones and other devices used by the deceased.

DCP Patil said, "We will first clarify these aspects. One mobile phone has been recovered from the house and sent to the forensic analysis team. We have also received information that there were two other phones which they had sold earlier. Efforts are being made to trace and recover data from those devices as well."

Divulging more details on the post-mortem report and the investigation, the police official said, "So far, no specific game has emerged during the investigation, though Korean culture does feature in the case. The post-mortem report indicates death due to shock and hemorrhage, along with fractures in some bones. Based on the investigation so far, this appears to be a case of suicide. If any specific evidence emerges, it will be thoroughly investigated."

Incident details

Three minor sisters died after jumping from the 9th floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Wednesday (around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning) under Tila Mod Police Station limits in the Loni area.