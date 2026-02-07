Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father Has 3 Wives, All Biological Sisters; No Mention of 'Mother' in Suicide Note

Ghaziabad: The investigation into the suicide case of three sisters in Ghaziabad has revealed fresh details about the unusual family dynamics in which the 'Korean games' obsessed children were growing up in. The police have now found out that the father of these three sisters, Chetan Kumar, is married to, not two, but three women, and all of them are biological sisters.

The mother of the eldest daughter (16), was Kumar's first wife. The mother of the next two daughters, 14 and 12, was his second wife, investigators said.

According to police sources, the three girls seemed to be more close to their father, than to their mothers. This can be inferred from the suicide note which mentioned the father, but had no mention about their mothers.

Police had earlier found out that the father, Chetan Kumar, who is a stock trader by profession is stuck in a debt trap and has a burden of Rs 2 crore. The police also said that he could not afford to send his girls to school after the pandemic, probably due to his huge debt burden. According to reports, Kumar's 14-year-old son from his first wife is mentally challenged.

Advertisement

The girls reportedly did not have mobile phones at the time of the incident because their father had allegedly sold them to pay for their electricity bill, police sources said. He stopped giving his phone to his daughters, which could have possibly offended them, the police said. Kumar, however, reasoned that he was just preventing them from excessive consumption of Korean content.

Currently, cyber crime teams are trying to trace the buyers who purchased those phones using the IMEI numbers. This might help them to retrieve the data related to the Korean applications. The forensics team has also said that there was no Korean content app in their mother's phone.

Advertisement

K-Drama Obsession

Police investigation had earlier pointed out that the sisters were deeply influenced by Korean culture, and might have been disturbed when all access to Korean content was abruptly snatched when their father took away their phones.

Reports indicate that the girls were influenced by something known as “Korean love game,” which are task-based online ‘romance’ games, where users can pose as a Korean male or a Korean female and interact with virtual partners. The girls were reportedly playing these for the last three years.

What the Suicide Note Said

Police have recovered an eight-page suicide note from the sisters' house, which contained an apology to their parents. The diary mentioned that their phones had been taken away.

"Sorry, Papa...we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life, and you can't make us leave it. That's why we are committing suicide," the note read. The suicide note also mentioned how much the girls loved Korean culture. “Iss dairi me jo kuch bhi likha hai vo sab padhlo quki ye sab sach hai. Read now!! I'm really sorry. Sorry papa. (Whatever is written in this diary is true. Please read it now.)”

What Happened On The Fatal Night

As per police reports, earlier this week, on the night of the incident, the girls left their bedroom at around 1.30 am and 2 am, entered the adjacent room and locked the door from the inside. They opened the window, placed a stool-like ladder near it and jumped off from the ninth floor. The sisters were cremated on Wednesday evening.