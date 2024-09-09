sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Ghazipur Drain Deaths: DDA Claims Misinformation Spread about LG's Role, Area Came Under MCD

Published 18:42 IST, September 9th 2024

Ghazipur Drain Deaths: DDA Claims Misinformation Spread about LG's Role, Area Came Under MCD

DDA said that misinformation was being spread about the department concerning the court's order in a case pertaining to the drowning of a mother and her child

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ghazipur Drain Deaths: DDA Claims Misinformation Spread about LG's Role, Area Came Under MCD
Ghazipur Drain Deaths: DDA Claims Misinformation Spread about LG's Role, Area Came Under MCD | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:42 IST, September 9th 2024