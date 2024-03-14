One person was killed and at least six were injured after a speeding car rammed into locals in a market area at Ghazipur | Image:ANI

Ghazipur Car Accident: One person was killed and at least six were injured after a speeding car rammed into locals in a crowded market area at Ghazipur's Budh Bazaar in the national capital on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sita Devi (22), a local from Ghaziabad, the police informed. The others were from Khoda Colony, Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

According to the police, the driver of the four-wheeler was taken into custody and further action was being taken. The driver also sustained injuries for which he was receiving treatment, the police informed further.

#WATCH | Ghazipur, UP: One died and 6 were injured after a car hit several people on Wednesday late evening. The injured are under treatment in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The car driver is also injured and is undergoing treatment. The police have taken him into custody and… pic.twitter.com/JVEBqlrzmV — ANI (@ANI)

The injured were admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment.

Footage of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera, showed the vehicle crashing into shops lining the road.

The video also showed the vehicle picking up speed after ramming the shops and driving off.

After the accident, angry locals vandalised the car and attacked its driver, who was badly hurt and taken to hospital. As per reports, a video circulating on social media shows people smashing the car's windows and flipping it over.

While witnesses suggested the driver may have been drunk, police said they will conduct a medical examination to confirm this. The injured people were taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta.

VIDEO | Ghazipur car accident: “It happened around 9:30 pm in Budh Bazaar area. Several people were injured and brought to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. One person who was in critical condition has died. The accused is also undergoing treatment here,” said DCP (east) Apoorva… pic.twitter.com/aCvq5P1RdQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

Expressing concern over the matter, DCP Apoorva Gupta said, "It happened around 9:30 pm in the Budh Bazaar area. Several people were injured and brought to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. One person, who was in critical condition, has died. The accused is also undergoing treatment here."

VIDEO | Ghazipur car accident: "An accident occurred near Mayur Vihar’s Ryan School. The driver was inebriated and ran over several people killing one person. This is a tragic incident," said AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP). pic.twitter.com/vSSADJ9Xag — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also commented on the matter, saying, "An accident occurred near Mayur Vihar’s Ryan School. The driver was inebriated and ran over several people, killing one person. This is a tragic incident."