Gift For His Love For Sangh: Danish Ali After Modi Govt Allots Space For Pranab Mukherjee's Memorial At Rajghat

New Delhi: Congress leader Danish Ali took a dig at the Centre for approving a site for building a memorial for Pranab Mukherjee saying it’s a gift to the former President of India for his love for sangh.

Danish Ali accused the Centre for indulging in dirty politics over Dr. Manmohan Singh’s death alleging that the government rejected the demand of the entire nation for allotting a space for his memorial at Rajghat but gave the land at the same place for Pranab Mukherjee.

“The Modi government has indulged in dirty politics over death and has rejected the demand of the entire nation for space for Manmohan Singh at Rajghat memorial site and has given land at the same place for Pranab Mukherjee's memorial. This is low level politics and a grave insult to the Prime Minister who brought economic revolution in the country,” Danish Ali wrote on X.

He further said, “This decision of the government is also a gift to Pranab Mukherjee for his love for the Sangh. Pranab Mukherjee had bowed his head at the Nagpur headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and conferred the title of Dhartiputra on Sangh founder Hedgewar. Mukherjee had also played an important role in getting Savarkar's picture installed in the Parliament House.”

Govt to build memorial for Pranab Mukherjee

On Tuesday, the government decided to set up a memorial for former president Pranab Mukherjee at the 'Rashtriya Smriti' area complex. He died on August 31, 2020.

Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of the former president, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and thanked him for honouring her father.

"The Competent Authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the 'Rashtriya Smriti' complex (a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India," the government said in a letter to Sharmistha Mukherjee informing her of the decision.

After receiving the letter, Sharmistha Mukherjee sought an appointment with the prime minister to thank him for the honour.

Mukherjee said that she was happy that the government had recognised the contribution of her late father and former president towards the nation.

"Called on Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks and gratitude from core of my heart for his government's decision to create a memorial for baba. It's more cherished considering that we didn't ask for it.

"Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM," Sharmistha Mukherjee said in a post on X, while sharing her pictures of the meeting with the prime minister.

"Baba used to say that State honours shouldn't be asked for, it should be offered. I'm so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour babas' memory.

"It doesn't affect baba where he is now -- beyond applaud or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy," she also said, while sharing the letter sent by the government.

Mukherjee's memorial comes in the wake of demands by the Congress for having a memorial for former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died at AIIMS at the age of 92 on December 26.