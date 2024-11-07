Upset Over Boyfriend's Marriage, Girl Commits Suicide

Pilibhit: A young woman from Amaria in Pilibhit district died during treatment in Bareilly after allegedly consuming poison due to the distress caused by her lover's “deceit” and recent marriage to another woman, police said on Thursday.

According to the local police, troubled by her lover's “infidelity”, the woman consumed poison on Wednesday evening and went directly to the Amaria police station.

As her condition worsened, she was taken to the district hospital from where she was referred to Bareilly where she died during treatment.

The deceased’s family members, meanwhile, have claimed that about eight months back, the woman filed a case of sexual assault against the man, but the police submitted a final report to the court three months ago, effectively closing the case.

Had the police acted impartially then, she might not have taken the extreme step, the family members claimed.

On Thursday, a police officer said the woman told the cops that she consumed poison as she was hurt by her lover's deceit and his recent marriage to another woman.

The police also claimed they found traces of poison on her scarf before sending her to the hospital.

Reacting to the matter, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav slammed the law and order in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath -led BJP government, alleging "massive corruption from top to bottom" in UP Police.

Demanding an investigation into the matter, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a post on X, "It is a very sad incident that a rape victim from Pilibhit committed suicide by consuming poison after months of frustration, being upset with the corrupt and inhuman behaviour of the police under the BJP rule which is involved in massive corruption from top to bottom. The proof of this is recorded in the video given by the deceased." "Will the BJP members want to make any big statement on 'women's safety' now? The BJP members' participation in officers' dishonesty is the root cause of the problem. There should be a thorough investigation into this and whoever got a share of the bribe should be punished," he said.