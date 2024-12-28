Girl Stuck in Rajasthan Borewell For 6 days, Mother Pleads for Rescue

Jaipur: Three-year-old Chetna has been stuck inside a borewell in Rajasthan since Monday and her hopes for her survival are fading as rescuers race against time to pull her out.

Rescuers have been unable to send food or water to the child. anguished mother has not eaten ever since Chetna fell into the narrow 150-feet borewell while playing in her father’s farm in Kotputli-Behror district.

As the rescue operation stretches into the fourth day, the hopes for the girl’s survival are diminishing.

Initial Rescue Attempts Bared No Fruits

Initially, the rescuers tried to pull out the girl using an iron ring attached to a rope but all attempts failed.

After two days of repeated attempts that fetched no results, a piling machine was brought to the spot on Wednesday morning to dig a pit parallel to the borewell.

".... now a horizontal tunnel will be made through which the experts will reach the girl," said Sarund SHO Mohammad.

Mother Refuses to Eat Food Till Daughter Is Rescued

On Saturday, a video of a wailing Dholi Devi surfaced in which she could be seen pleading with folded hands to rescue her daughter.

"It's been six days... My daughter is hungry and thirsty. What if the girl was collector madam's child? Would she let her be there for so long? Please get my daughter out as soon as possible," Dholi Devi pleaded.

Earlier in the day, the SHO said the rescue operation was likely to conclude on Thursday. But the rescuers were disappointed as the experts were unable to go down the parallel pit.

Dholi Devi and others are constantly praying for the well being of Chetna amid the non-stop rescue operation by NDRF assisted by the local police and administration.

The SHO said every possible efforts were made to pull out the girl but all hard work went in vain as the borewell is narrow and the technique could not deliver results.