sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Kuwait Visit | Canada Politics | World Meditation Day | Jaipur Accident | R Bharat Sangam | Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate |

Published 12:49 IST, December 21st 2024

Girl Student Bitten by Snake in Classroom; Kerala Govt Orders Probe

The Class 7 student was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake, during Christmas celebrations at the upper primary school on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
snake
snake | Image: Pixabay

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the incident of a girl student being bitten by a snake inside a classroom of an aided school in nearby Neyyattinkara.

Neha, a class seven student, was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake, during Christmas celebrations at the upper primary school on Friday.

She was soon rushed to the nearby Government Hospital and her condition is stable now, sources said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said instructions have been given to the Director of General Education to carry out a probe into the incident and submit a report at the earliest. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:51 IST, December 21st 2024

Christmas Kerala