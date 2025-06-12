Girlfriend’s Lover Kills Boyfriend, Hides Body in Ice-Cream Freezer for Days in Tripura

Agartala: Following the recent shocking murder case in Meghalaya, another disturbing incident has come to light from Tripura. A 24-year-old man was brutally murdered, and his body was found concealed inside an ice-cream freezer. The reason is a tangled love triangle.

The victim, Sariful Islam, an electrician working on the Agartala Smart City Mission, had been missing for several days. His decomposed body was finally recovered on Wednesday from a trolley bag hidden inside a freezer at a shop in Gandacherra market, located about 120 km from Agartala.

According to police, Sariful was in a relationship with a 20-year-old woman. But her cousin, Dibakar Saha, a 28-year-old doctor, also liked her. After Sariful and the woman had a fight, Dibakar saw an opportunity.

Investigations revealed that Dibakar invited Sariful to a house in South Indranagar, saying he had a gift for him. When Sariful arrived, Dibakar and two others Animesh Yadav (21) and Nabanita Das (25) attacked and strangled him.

The group had reportedly purchased a trolley bag two days earlier, which they used to stuff the victim’s body. The next morning, Dibakar’s parents, Dipak and Debika Saha, arrived from Gandacherra and transported the bag to their shop, where they hid the body inside a commercial ice-cream freezer.

After several days of investigation, police arrested all six accused, including Dibakar, his parents, the two accomplices, and another woman.

Police confirmed that digital evidence, including text messages, supported that the murder was motivated by a romantic conflict involving the victim, the woman, and the doctor.

All suspects will be presented before the court on Thursday.

“This is a tragic case driven by emotions, obsession, and jealousy,” said Kiran Kumar K, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura. “We’ve collected all necessary evidence, and the investigation will proceed swiftly.”