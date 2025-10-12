‘Girls Should Not Be Allowed to Go Out at Night’: Mamata Banerjee Blames College While Reacting to Durgapur Rape Case

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday reacted to the alleged rape of a 23-year-old medical student in Durgapur, saying that girls should not be allowed to go outside the college premises at night, as they also have to protect themselves.

“There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people. Nobody will be excused. Whoever is guilty will be punished strictly,” Banerjee said while addressing the incident. She confirmed that three people have already been arrested and assured that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty.

The Chief Minister also compared the incident to similar cases reported in other states, stating, “When it happens in other states, it is also condemnable. Such incidents have taken place in Manipur, UP, Bihar, and Odisha; we also think the government must take stringent action there.”