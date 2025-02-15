Global Democracy Under Threat? Jaishankar’s Bold Response: 'This Mark You See on My Nail...'

New Delhi: In a sharp response to raising concerns over democracy on a global scale, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar showed his inked finger emphasising India's democratic system. Differing from the Western view, the EAM at the Munich Security Conference 2025, said, "So, the first message is that somehow democracy is in trouble globally, worldwide, I am sorry, I have to differ with it."

When asked to respond to a question about his views on Western democracy, Jaishankar said, Well, before I do that, I appeared to be an optimist in what is relatively a pessimistic panel, if not room. I will begin by sticking up my finger and don't take it badly, it is the index finger. This, the mark you see on my nail, is a mark of a person who has just voted. We just had an election in my state just over. Last year, we had a national election."

The foreign minister further highlighted how about two-thirds of the eligible voters cast their votes in India's elections, adding that of the electorate of around 900 million, 700 million voted during the national elections.

"We count the votes in a single day," he said.