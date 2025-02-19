'Global Epicentre of Terrorism': India's Sharp Retort to Pak Deputy PM For Raising J&K At UNSC

New Delhi: As India took a firm stand at the United Nations against terrorism, its envoy delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, calling out the neighboring country for its deep-rooted ties to terrorism. At a UN Security Council debate chaired by China, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, lashed out at Pakistan’s claims, branding it the “global epicentre of terrorism” and exposing its continued support for groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Harkat Ul Mujahidin.

Pakistan Shelters More Than 20-UN Designated Terrorist Groups: Harish at UNSC

In a direct response to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar, who raised the Kashmir issue during the discussion on multilateralism and global governance, Harish accused Pakistan of sheltering more than 20 UN-designated terrorist organisations. He called it a ‘supreme irony’ that a country with such a track record of fostering terror was attempting to portray itself as a leader in counterterrorism efforts.

"Pakistan is a global epicentre of terrorism harbouring more than 20 UN-listed terrorist entities and providing state support to cross-border terrorism," Harish said.

Harish firmly stated that terrorism has no justification, irrespective of its form or motive, and urged the UN Security Council to make no distinction between ‘good and bad terrorists.’ He also reminded Dar that Pakistan’s repeated propaganda and falsehoods do not change the reality that Jammu and Kashmir "has been, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India."

He further highlighted the successful elections held in Jammu and Kashmir last year, emphasizing that the people voted in large numbers to elect their government, a contrast to Pakistan’s struggling democratic framework. Harish also pointed to Pakistan’s continued illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and dismissed its disinformation campaigns.