Global Humanitarian Maitreya Dadashreeji Seeks UN Intervention Over Atrocities Against Hindus In Bangladesh

New Delhi: Global Humanitarian and social reformer Maitreya Dadashreeji has said that they have raised the issue of atrocities taking place against Hindus in Bangladesh with the United Nation through their international council based in Switzerland's Geneva. Mentioning that enough is enough, spiritual leader Dadashreeji said that the time has come when we need to talk about our spiritual truth (Aadhyatmik Satya Kya Kehta Hai) that these atrocities will not take place anymore. Maitreya Dadashreeji runs MaitriBodh Parivaar, a spiritual organisation dedicated to promote peace, unity in society and country.

Maitreya Dadashreeji's assessment on atrocities against Hindus

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked Maitreya Dadashreeji, "What is his assessment on Hindus being tortured in Bangladesh as he has taken a proposal to the United Nations?

Responding to Arnab, Maitreya Dadashreeji said that it's the responsibility of everyone who lives in this country. As we know that it's the tradition of our country to bring everyone hearts together and doing something good for the society, country but today if you see not just in Bangladesh but at other places also, a gap is being witnessed in societies because someone is trying to create a divide.

As you know that we have been working since 2013 on our aim of ‘One World One Family’ but when we see some things that are taking place in Bangladesh, it disturbs all of us. We all intervene when there is an argument in our family and try to resolve it but when such things take place in our society, outside our house, we can only observe it and cannot do much and this increases our pain. When we see that our friends families are being tortured then at the international level we held a meeting on the issue of Bangladesh and sent an application to the United Nation asking them to keenly observe incidents taking place in Bangladesh through our own international spiritual council in Geneva.

The question is not just about a particular community. Such events disturbs others also which ultimately impacts a nation. So it is very important to observe and know what’s happening in Bangladesh because no one has been benefitted with any kind of division.

Hindus are suffering in Bangladesh, it's not a media hype

When Arnab asked there is an opinion that these are political issues so does spirituals leaders like him should speak because the Yunus government in Bangladesh is saying that all this is media creation and no atrocities are taking place against Hindus.

Meitri Dadashri said that as a spiritual leader, one should do what one feels is right but if you see we have taken this initiative because we heard our inner voice. We try to understand our people, raise our voice and we have been doing this for years and never been stopped. Bringing peoples’ heart together is also a spiritual task. I don’t see myself as a spiritual leader but as a social worker though our background is spiritual. When such things take place in Bangladesh, many say that this is a fake propaganda or there is some sort of a toolkit behind this but if you see people are suffering, you see this in Media and it cannot be created that at so many places Hindus have been attacked.

Why Bangladesh issue is important because we all have to understand the Indian ideology and mindset. In the past 2,000 years, there have been repeated invasions and our country gave a chance to everyone to rule but now enough is enough, now we need to talk about our spiritual truth (Aadhyatmik Satya Kya Kehta Hai) that these atrocities will not take place anymore, so this is a movement at an international level to do something good for the society.

Maiterya Dadashreeji on what's that big change for which the world is anticipating for

Mentioning that India is energising as the fastest growing major economy but our spiritual ethos can also contribute to the whole world and so does our spiritual heritage should strengthen its influence on the world stage. Back on April 4, 2021, Maitreya Dadashreeji you said that the world is going to change not just for a country or person but in general, it’s going to see a big change, So what was that big change that you were anticipating, are we still awaiting for it?

Maitreya Dadashreeji said that in the past few years, even before 2020, the intensity of such works has witnessed gaining strength. The intensity is increasing, changes are coming and people are rejecting negative things. They are saying that they don’t want this division and wants to build a healthy community. People are joining us from all sectors. Since 2021 and till today, we as a society are reaching out to United Nation through Geneva to raise issues that matters and these changes will keep taking place for the next 9-10 years.

Arnab further mentioned about another campaign by Maitreya Dadashreeji’s foundation which has grabbed attention — ‘Chinta Mukta Bharat 2032’ mission and asked how is this campaign relevant given the divisive forces in our country because we have issues like caste politics and Hindus vs Muslim.

What is Maitreya Dadashreeji's Chinta Mukta Bharat 2032 mission?