War Zones to Crisis-Hit Regions, India Stands By Its People: List of Nations' Global Rescue Missions

New Delhi: According to new data released by MyGov India, Indian authorities have rescued nearly 10,000 Indians imprisoned abroad since 2014.

This development comes after 500 Indians were pardoned in Dubai ahead of Ramzan, bringing the total number of Indian prisoners freed from the UAE to 2,783 since 2014.

The Modi government has released data highlighting how their diplomatic efforts and Prime Minister Modi's rapport with various nations have contributed to the return of Indians imprisoned or on trial abroad. Below is a list of countries that have pardoned Indian nationals, reflecting strong bilateral ties with India.

The Indian government's diplomatic efforts, led by the Ministry of External Affairs, have been crucial.

Table: Annual Pardons of Indian Prisoners by UAE (2022-2025)



Year Number of Pardoned 2022 639 2023 700 2024 944 2025 500 Total 2,783

Qatar Released 8 Navy Officers in 2024

In February 2024, Qatar released eight Indian Navy veterans who had been detained since August 2022 and initially sentenced to death on espionage charges.

Iran Freed 77 Nationals in 2024 After Diplomatic Talks

Iran freed 77 Indian nationals in 2024 and 43 individuals, including 12 fishermen, in 2023, following diplomatic engagements.

In 2023, 43 Indians, including 12 fishermen, were released through similar negotiations.

Bahrain Released Indian Prisoners During PM's Visit

During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bahrain in 2019, the country freed 250 Indian prisoners as a goodwill gesture. In the same year, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners during his visit to India.

Kuwait Freed Indian Prisoners

In October 2017, Kuwait’s Emir freed 22 Indian prisoners and commuted the sentences of 97 others

The Embassy of India in Kuwait City had stated that 22 were ordered for immediate release, with sentences of 53 reduced from life to 20 years and others adjusted.

Sri Lanks Freed Fishermen After Diplomatic Talks