War Zones to Crisis-Hit Regions, India Stands By Its People: List of Nations' Global Rescue Missions

Updated March 29th 2025, 13:11 IST
New Delhi: According to new data released by MyGov India, Indian authorities have rescued nearly 10,000 Indians imprisoned abroad since 2014.
This development comes after 500 Indians were pardoned in Dubai ahead of Ramzan, bringing the total number of Indian prisoners freed from the UAE to 2,783 since 2014.
The Modi government has released data highlighting how their diplomatic efforts and Prime Minister Modi's rapport with various nations have contributed to the return of Indians imprisoned or on trial abroad. Below is a list of countries that have pardoned Indian nationals, reflecting strong bilateral ties with India.
The Indian government's diplomatic efforts, led by the Ministry of External Affairs, have been crucial. Reports indicate that nearly 10,000 Indian nationals have been freed from foreign prisons since 2014, with the UAE contributing significantly to this number.
Table: Annual Pardons of Indian Prisoners by UAE (2022-2025)
|Year
|Number of Pardoned
|2022
|639
|2023
|700
|2024
|944
|2025
|500
|Total
|2,783
In February 2024, Qatar released eight Indian Navy veterans who had been detained since August 2022 and initially sentenced to death on espionage charges.
Iran freed 77 Indian nationals in 2024 and 43 individuals, including 12 fishermen, in 2023, following diplomatic engagements.
In 2023, 43 Indians, including 12 fishermen, were released through similar negotiations.
READ MORE: India Middle East Europe Corridor Discussed Between PM Modi and UAE Deputy PM: MEA | Republic World
During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bahrain in 2019, the country freed 250 Indian prisoners as a goodwill gesture. In the same year, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners during his visit to India.
In October 2017, Kuwait’s Emir freed 22 Indian prisoners and commuted the sentences of 97 others
The Embassy of India in Kuwait City had stated that 22 were ordered for immediate release, with sentences of 53 reduced from life to 20 years and others adjusted.
Sri Lanka has also repeatedly released Indian fishermen after diplomatic engagements. Since 2014, a total of 3,697 Indian fishermen have been freed through these efforts.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published March 29th 2025, 12:16 IST