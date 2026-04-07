'Go Back Central Forces': Protests Erupt Outside Manipur Assembly Against Killing Of 2 Children

New Delhi: Following the recent killings, Manipur saw new protests as rage spilled onto the streets. Protestors gathered outside the Manipur Legislative Assembly, demanding a full-scale military operation against Kuki militants.

Slogans like "Go Back Central Forces" echoed in the air as voices became louder, expressing the residents' intense dissatisfaction. Protesters called for increased security on the ground as well as justice for the victims.

Authorities have tightened communication controls by suspending internet connections in some regions once more due to growing tensions and concerns about false information spreading.

Deadly Night in Bishnupur: Children Killed in Attack

The most recent incident began in the early hours of April 7 in the Bishnupur district's Tronglaobi village. Suspected Kuki militants allegedly attacked a residential neighborhood while individuals were asleep between 1:03 and 1:05 in the morning.

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A strong projectile burst inside a bedroom after ripping through the glass of a BSF member's house. Two kids were asleep inside: a five-year-old boy and a five-month-old baby. The explosion claimed their lives. Beside them, their mother suffered severe injuries and is currently receiving medical attention in Imphal.

Officials say the attack may have been launched from hill slopes over 3 kilometres away, raising concerns over the use of long-range arms. Later, security personnel discovered another RPG shell close to the location and successfully defused it.

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Violence Spreads: Protests, Arson, Fresh Firing

News of the attack triggered immediate protests in Moirang. Demanding immediate action, locals flocked to the streets, blocking roadways and encircling the Moirang Police Station.

The situation worsened rapidly. At least two oil tankers and a lorry carrying commodities that was allegedly on its way to Churachandpur were set on fire by protesters. Security personnel had to intervene to keep the throng under control as tires burned across roadways and an attempt was made to storm a CRPF camp.

At the same time, reports of more gunfire came from the Ukhrul district's Litan area. Members of the armed Kuki group allegedly opened fire on Sikiphung and Leingangching, two Tangkhul Naga settlements.

According to sources, before the gunfire started, Kuki people were relocated to safer locations such Lamlai Chingphei. Fears of more retaliation were heightened when images from the ground showed cars evacuating residents of Mongkot Chepu Kuki villages, followed by gunfire aimed at other Naga towns.

Shutdown, Blockades, and Strong Words

The violence has impacted daily life across the entire region. In Moirang and throughout Bishnupur, authorities imposed an emergency shutdown. Important routes, such as National Highway-2 along the Imphal–Churachandpur section via the Tiddim axis, are still shut, and schools have been closed.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh described the incident as horrible and unacceptable, saying he was "deeply pained" by the deaths of innocent people. He emphasized the necessity of increased awareness and prompt action to guarantee that those accountable are held accountable. Additionally, he asked people to keep in mind "who provoked" throughout the state's peaceful transition.