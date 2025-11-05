‘Go to Your Temples, Gurdwaras Are For Sikhs’: Pakistan Denies Entry To Hindu Pilgrims For Guru Nanak Jayanti At Nankana Sahib | Image: Republic

A major diplomatic controversy has erupted after Pakistan denied entry to 12 Hindu pilgrims for Guru Nanak Jayanti at Nankana Sahib, reportedly claiming that Gurdwaras are only for Sikhs.

The Pakistani authorities sent back the Hindu pilgrims who had travelled as part of the Sikh Jatha (contingent) on the occasion of the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Only the Sikh pilgrims were permitted inside the holy shrine.

According to reports, a group of 1,932 travelled to Pakistan through the Attari–Wagah border yesterday for the annual pilgrimage. However, the 12 Hindus were stopped at the immigration counters on the Pakistani side and asked to return.

The 12 Hindus have now returned to India after being denied entry. The pilgrims had been granted visas nearly a month ago, but were subsequently denied entry in Pakistan.

Amar Chand, a Hindu pilgrim, told Republic, “After getting the visa, we went to the Pakistani side through the Attari border. The Nankana Sahib Gurdwara committee welcomed us there. We were seven people and we felt very happy. But then they asked us to exchange currency and get bus tickets. We paid Rs 13,500 for each ticket. Our immigration was cleared and we stepped onto the bus. While we were waiting, Pakistani guards asked us to get down from the bus. It was scary as it reminded us of the Pahalgam incident...We were deported after that. Officials said that Hindus cannot visit the gurdwaras of Sikhs. We tried to tell them that Hindus also visit gurdwaras but they did not listen. We were sent back."

Amar Chand also showed proof that his visa was approved earlier by Pakistani authorities before he was deported.

This was the first Jatha to visit Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor.

This incident once again highlights the issue of Pakistan's anti-Hindu sentiments and has sparked outrage among Indians.