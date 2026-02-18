Goa Consumer Commission Issues Bailable Warrant Against Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Panaji: Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal has been embroiled in legal complications after the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) in South Goa reportedly issued a bailable warrant against him. As per reports, the bailable warrant was issued against Aggarwal for not appearing before the commission despite receiving a notice for a hearing related to a consumer complaint.

Reportedly, the commission has instructed the Bengaluru Police to arrest Bhavish Aggarwal and present him before the commission on February 23. However, the Ola Electric founder can secure a release by posting a bond of Rs 1.47 lakh. The commission issued the warrant on the complaint filed by Pritesh Chandrakant Ghadi, which concerned an Ola S1 Pro Second Gen scooter purchased in August 2023 for Rs 1.47 lakh.

What Is The Case?

In his complaint, Pritesh, a 26-year-old resident of Goa, alleged that he had reported unusual motor noises and touchscreen issues shortly after purchase. He handed the scooter over to an Ola Electric dealer in Goa's Vasco for repairs, but its whereabouts are still unknown. The complainant alleged that Bhavish Aggarwal's company has failed to return his Ola S1 Pro Second Gen scooter, which was handed over for repairs in August 2023. Additionally, it is also alleged that despite multiple attempts to contact the company, Pritesh Ghadi received no response.

Following the multiple failed attempts to contact the company, Pritesh took the matter to the consumer commission and filed a complaint. Earlier, during the January 20 hearing, the commission reportedly noted the scooter's whereabouts were unknown and required Bhavish Aggarwal's presence to clarify the situation.

According to reports, the commission, led by President Sanjay Chodankar, had issued a notice to Aggarwal on January 28, directing him to appear before the commission on February 4 to clarify the whereabouts of the scooter. However, after he failed to appear before the commission on February 4, a bailable warrant was issued against him. The commission's order instructed the police to issue the warrant in the amount of Rs 1,47,499 with a surety of the same amount.

In its order, the commission stated, "It is necessary to call upon the CEO and founder of Ola Electric Ltd, Bhavish Aggarwal, to remain present in person to clarify the whereabouts of the said bike and to explain why the same has not been reported and delivered after the necessary request made by the complainant." The commission has directed the Bengaluru Police to arrest Aggarwal and produce him before the commission on February 23 at 10.30 am.

