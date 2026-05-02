Goa Forest Dept Maps 6.72 Cr Sqm Along Mandovi, Zuari As Ecologically Sensitive

Panaji: The Goa Forest Department, in a step towards conserving Goa’s riverine ecosystems, has identified and mapped 6.72 crore square metres of land along the Mandovi and Zuari rivers as ecologically sensitive. The demarcation covers stretches considered environmentally critical and is intended to safeguard them from further degradation.

According to an official communication from the office of the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), the exercise was carried out on the specific directions of Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane. The officials stated that the initiative reflects the government’s intent to balance development pressures with the need to protect Goa’s two most important rivers.

The total area delineated across both riverbanks is around 6.72 crore square metres. The officials stated that detailed maps of these vulnerable zones have already been prepared and submitted for regulatory action.

TCP Department Asked To Act Under Existing Rules

After identifying the issue, the forest department has written to the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department to request that it take the necessary measures under the applicable rules and regulations. The letter noted that the enclosed maps should be examined for implementation to prevent unregulated construction and ecological damage along the banks.

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The officials asserted that the communication was issued with the approval of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Panaji, lending it administrative weight. They asserted that the focus is to ensure that future planning along the Mandovi and Zuari takes into account the fragile nature of these stretches.

The officials emphasised that the Mandovi and Zuari are central to Goa’s ecology, economy and culture, supporting fisheries, mangroves, agriculture and tourism. Unchecked development on their banks has long been a concern for environmentalists, who have warned of erosion, habitat loss and water quality issues.

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