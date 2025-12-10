Goa Govt Bans Firecrackers, Pyrotechnics In Nightclubs & Restaurants After Birch Nightclub Fire Tragedy Kills 25

New Delhi: Following the massive fire tragedy which struck famous night club in Goa -Birch by Romeo Lane- on Saturday, killing 25 people, the Goa government today issued orders banning firecrackers, electronic fire at all restaurants, nightclubs and pubs across the state.

As per the order, the use of traditional firecrackers, electronic fireworks, and fire-based performances or fire games is now prohibited in hotels, pubs, nightclubs, and restaurants throughout Goa.

The nightclub fire has prompted intense scrutiny of safety protocols and the order has been taken in order to avoid any repeat of such disasters during peak tourist season in the state. Banquet halls, private functions venues, indoor establishment, nightclubs, bars and restaurants have fallen under the ban.

The order stated that indoor pyrotechnics may be allowed in exceptional cases by the District Magistrate but only with prior written permission. The order is further slated to remain in place for 60 days and people found violating the order may have to face consequences.

CM on Goa Tragedy

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday initiated a magistrate inquiry into the nightclub fire and the inquiry report is expected within eight days, after which strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Sawant said that an audit committee has been appointed to review safety protocols at clubs and entertainment venues across Goa.

He added the government has also assigned the Magisterial Enforcement Committee to duty and has shortlisted high-footfall areas in the coastal belt. The committee will personally visit those areas and close any clubs or restaurants found to be committing major violations.

The move comes in after the deadly blaze managed to claim 25 lives in the famous night club in Goa. Reportedly, the pyrotechnics struck the wooden ceiling, following which the fire spread in no time.

Following the deadly blaze, the owners of the club- Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra- have been booked and an FIR has been lodged in this regard. The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has reportedly issued a 'Blue Notice' for Luthra brothers as they fled to Thailand's Phuket from Delhi on Sunday, just few hours after the fire tragedy.