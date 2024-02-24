Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 9th, 2021 at 14:40 IST

Goa govt to start disbursing compensation for COVID-19 affected people by Sep 13

Press Trust Of India
Panaji, Sep 9 (PTI) The Goa government on Thursday announced that it will start releasing compensation to the families of people affected by COVID-19 in the state by September 13.

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that amendments have been made in forms, which beneficiaries need to fill, to make the process simpler.

The state government had earlier announced two schemes for COVID-19-affected persons, which includes Rs 2 lakh compensation to families of people who have died of the disease and Rs 5,000 for traditional occupants, whose businesses have suffered due to the pandemic.

The state government has received 200 applications from families who have lost people to COVID-19 infection, and all applications are being processed and compensation will be paid to them, Sawant said.

The chief minister, however, admitted that as far as traditional occupation category is concerned, beneficiaries were finding it difficult to fulfil certain conditions in the form such as swearing of affidavit, signature of a panchayat secretary and a covering letter from respective panchayat or municipality.

While the condition of affidavit has been replaced with self-attestation and covering letter has been done away with, beneficiaries can get their applications certified from a gazetted officer known to them, he said.

The process of disbursing compensation has been “fast tracked” and people whose applications have already been processed, will get a sanction letter by September 13. PTI RPS ARU ARU

Published September 9th, 2021 at 14:40 IST

