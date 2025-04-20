Goa Is Too Far, Northeast Needs A Beach: Royal Scion of Tripura Pradyot Kishore's Cryptic Post Aimed At Bangladesh

New Delhi: Royal scion of Tripura Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma in a cryptic post had said that Goa is too far therefore there is a need for a beach in northeast. His remark appeared to be aimed at Bangladesh, which is going through a political turmoil and atrocities are being conducted on minorities especially the Hindus.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma's statement has come amid his claims of extending Greater Tipraland to Bangladesh. The Greater Tipraland is a region in Tripura state.

Earlier on Facebook, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma had questioned why should the people of the Northeast travel all the way to Goa or elsewhere for a beach vacation when they have options like Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar just across the border in Bangladesh?

Both these regions – Chittagong and Cox's Bazar are in Bangladesh. Chittagong or Chattogram, is the second largest city in Bangladesh with its largest seaport, that has witnessed large scale violence against the minorities in politically unstable country.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma's comment is being seen in a context that Bangladesh needs to be taught a lesson as a result of the atrocities being committed in the country on the minorities especially Hindus.

Ever since Sheikh Hasina was ousted from Bangladesh following a military coup, the situation in the country has only worsened. The condition of minorities, especially Hindus, is in shambles, with their homes and shops being looted and attacked and temples set on fire.

Many innocent Hindus have been brutally killed as a result of political violence aimed at establishing the dominance of a particular community. The situation on the ground has deteriorated further under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus.

Under Yunus, India-Bangladesh relations which were progressing during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure, have also deteriorated.

Yunus' inclination towards China and his efforts to improve relations with terror supporter Pakistan, have raised concerns about his government's seriousness towards maintaining ties with India.

In a most recent incident targeting Hindu minority leader, one Bhabesh Chandra Roy was abducted and brutally killed in Bangladesh. His killing followed a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under Yunus' leadership, with rioters and criminals roaming freely without fear of the law.

India strongly reacted to the killing of the Hindu minority leader, stating “We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh. This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government, even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity. We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions.”

Bhabesh Chandra Roy was allegedly abducted and beaten to death earlier this week in Dinajpur district's Biral Upazila, Bangladesh.