Updated 10 December 2025 at 11:42 IST
‘Won’t Tolerate Laxity’: Goa CM Warns Officials Amid Massive Raids On Bars, Restaurants Across State
The Goa government has launched an extensive crackdown on bars, pubs, and restaurants following a deadly nightclub fire that killed 25 people and exposed severe lapses in fire safety.
- India News
- 2 min read
Panaji: In the wake of the tragic Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire in Goa that claimed 25 lives, the Goa government has launched statewide surprise inspections across bars, pubs, and restaurants. Led by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), these raids aim to enforce strict fire safety, hygiene, and licensing norms. Several establishments have faced shutdowns, fines, and warnings for violations such as unhygienic kitchens, expired stock, and non-functional fire safety equipment.
CM Sawant Warns Tourism Officials 'No Laxity' on Safety Compliance
A new committee has been deployed to conduct fire audits and inspect all fire safety equipment thoroughly, which shows a zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance within the hospitality sector. They ensure public safety after the recent incident raised concerns; therefore, they have begun their inspections without prior notice.
The surprise raids focus on verifying the installation and functionality of fire safety equipment as well as ensuring the validity of fire clearance certificates. The authorities are checking infrastructure, including fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, clear emergency exits, and overall adherence. This shows the government’s commitment to preventing any future tragedies.
Advertisement
CM Calls High-Stakes Tourism Meeting
Further intensifying the move, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called an urgent meeting scheduled for 10:30 AM today with the Tourism Minister and other key stakeholders of the Tourism Department. The meeting’s objective is to forge a strategy for ensuring strict norms of safety across Goa’s vast tourism industry.
Advertisement
According to sources, the Chief Minister delivered a strong message and warning to the top officials. The administration is determined, with the CM stressing that "no laxity will be tolerated" when public safety. The meeting is expected to result in new, stricter objectives for enforcement agencies and may also lead to immediate action against the officials found negligent in their duties.
The results of the committee's initial raids and the outcomes of the high-level meeting are awaited. CM Sawant will address the media in a press conference immediately following the meeting, where he is expected to elaborate on the government’s measures to safeguard both tourists and the residents.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 10 December 2025 at 11:36 IST