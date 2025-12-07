Goa Nightclub Blaze That Killed 25 Triggered By Internal Fireworks, Reveals CM Pramod Sawant

Arpora: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday revealed shocking details in the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire incident that killed at least 25 people. Addressing a press conference, the chief minister disclosed that internal fireworks triggered the fire inside the nightclub, which spread rapidly due to timber frame works and wooden furniture. Further, the limited number of exits at the Arpora nightclub contributed to the high death toll. CM Sawant's statement has dismissed earlier speculation that a cylinder blast had led to the tragedy.

Chief Minister Sawant announced a fact‑finding panel that will deliver a detailed report within a week after a thorough investigation. He also promised financial assistance to the victims. The State Disaster Relief Fund will give Rs 5 lakh for the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. Additionally, the Goa government will cover the cost of transporting the bodies to their homes and has set up a dedicated team of the Sub‑Divisional Magistrate (SDM), police and health officials to coordinate relief efforts.

The incident occurred in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when a massive fire ripped through the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora, claiming the lives of at least 25 people. On receiving information, the local police and a team of firefighters rushed to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. After hours of effort, the blaze was eventually brought under control in the early hours of Sunday.

The police confirmed that among the 25 dead, 14 bodies have been identified, which included 4 tourists from New Delhi, and 10 members of staff originally from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The six others, who were injured in the tragedy, have been hospitalised and are said to be stable.

CM Orders Magisterial Inquiry

The Chief Minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry to examine how the club was allowed to operate and whether safety regulations were ignored. He said the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) have been instructed to take disciplinary action where necessary. The Goa police have already arrested the club’s chief general manager along with three other staff members.

Further, a search operation is underway for the owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who are believed to be in Delhi. In a separate development, the head of the Arpora‑Nagoa Panchayat, sarpanch Roshan Redkar, was detained for issuing a trade licence for the premises back in 2013.

Meanwhile, the incident has left the normally lively Goa's Baga area in shock. The local residents expressed sorrow for the staff who travelled from other states in search of work, and for the tourists who had come to enjoy a night out. The locals lit candles on the beach to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the deadly fire and called for stricter enforcement of safety standards in nightlife venues across Goa.

'People Scrambled To Narrow Exits As Smoke Filled The Club'

A survivor told how fireworks exploded while dancers were on stage at a nightclub in Goa, and that the firecrackers may have ignited the blaze that left 25 dead and six injured. Riya, who hails from Delhi, said the sudden spark set off a stampede‑like rush as thick smoke filled the venue and people scrambled for the narrow exits. The tragedy unfolded after midnight at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, roughly 25 km north of the state capital, Panaji. Four of the victims were tourists and 14 were members of staff; the identities of the remaining seven have yet to be confirmed .

The police said that the blaze at the Goa nightclub was worsened by the building’s timber frame works and the furniture inside. After the fire several people were trapped with only two narrow exit doors as thick smoke filled the venue. The officials stressed that the fire spread through the combustible decor, turning the party space into a death trap, and denied any explosion at the nightclub.

Most Victims Died Due To Suffocation

The investigating team, after preliminary inquiry, found that the majority of the 25 deceased died of suffocation after thick smoke filled the building and the underground kitchen area. The police team revealed that of the 25 dead bodies recovered, 23 showed no burn marks, indicating they succumbed to suffocation due to thick, toxic smoke, while only two were badly charred.

The Goa government has arranged a special aircraft to fly the bodies of three victims from Jharkhand back to Ranchi, ensuring they reach their families without delay. The airlift was part of the state’s effort to provide immediate relief to those affected by the tragedy.

Chief GM Among 4 Arrested

The police have arrested four individuals, including the chief general manager and three other staff members. An FIR has been filed against the club’s owners, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, and arrest warrants have been issued. A team of officers has been sent to Delhi to locate the brothers, who are believed to have fled there. The police stated that the owners, originally from Delhi, are now the subject of a statewide search.