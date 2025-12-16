Updated 16 December 2025 at 14:10 IST
Goa Nightclub Fire Accused Luthra Brothers Dragged Back to India
Goa police team is present at the Delhi airport, where the Luthra brothers have landed, to take them into custody.
- India News
- 1 min read
Luthra brothers land at Delhi airport | Image: X
Goa nightclub fire accused Luthra brothers are back in India. They have landed at Delhi airport.
Goa police team is present at the airport to take them into custody.
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 16 December 2025 at 14:05 IST