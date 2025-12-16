Republic World
Updated 16 December 2025 at 14:10 IST

Goa Nightclub Fire Accused Luthra Brothers Dragged Back to India

Goa police team is present at the Delhi airport, where the Luthra brothers have landed, to take them into custody.

Ankita Paul
Luthra brothers
Luthra brothers land at Delhi airport | Image: X

Goa nightclub fire accused Luthra brothers are back in India. They have landed at Delhi airport.

Goa police team is present at the airport to take them into custody.

Further details are awaited.

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 16 December 2025 at 14:05 IST