Goa Nightclub Fire: Enquiry Panel Questions Landowners; Luthra Brothers’ Deportation Process Underway in Thailand

Panaji: The magisterial enquiry into the Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives recorded statements from landowners Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar and Sunil Divkar, as well as Arpora-Nagoa Sarpanch Roshan Redkar, following warrants issued to investigate the tragedy.

Advocate Prasenjit Dhage, representing landowners Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar and Sunil Divkar, said, “My clients had a warrant of appearance today under the magisterial enquiry committee established by the District Magistrate to investigate why the incident occurred. It was a very intense enquiry today. The committee recorded the statements of both my clients.”

Arpora-Nagoa Sarpanch Roshan Redkar added, “We have told the enquiry committee everything that we had to say. The enquiry lasted for about four to five hours.” As per previous reports, Thai Immigration authorities have initiated deportation proceedings against the Luthra brothers following their arrest in the country.

The individuals were detained after being flagged as subjects of an Interpol Blue Notice, requested by Indian law enforcement agencies to gather information concerning a criminal investigation. According to Thai immigration officials, Luthras were arrested under Section 12(7) of the Thai Immigration Act. Subsequently, officials at Phuket Immigration formally revoked their visa permission to stay in Thailand, effectively cancelling their legal status in the kingdom.

The Luthra brothers have since been transferred to the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) at Suan Phlu, Sathon, Bangkok, where they are currently being held. "The process for their deportation is underway, though the final confirmation on the date, time, and specific flight details for sending them back remains pending approval from the Commander authority," as per Thai officials.

Indian government officials are in continuous contact with their Thai counterparts to finalise the necessary arrangements for the extradition. The owners of the ill-fated Birch Club in Arpora, Goa, Saurabh and Guarav Luthra, were held in a detention centre in Bangkok after being transferred from Phuket.

The brothers had fled to Phuket on the morning after the December 6 fire at their club, which claimed 25 lives. Deportation procedures of the Luthra brothers from Thailand are underway, and the Goa Police are in continuous coordination with central agencies.

Thai Police had detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India had moved to suspend their passports, reported local media. Local police say the detention followed a request from Indian law enforcement.