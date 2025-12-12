Updated 12 December 2025 at 12:23 IST
Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: Luthra Brothers Taken To Bangkok From Phuket, Deportation Process Underway In Thailand
In a major development in the Goa nightclub fire case, Luthra Brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra have been transferred from Phuket to Bangkok. Indian authorities are closely coordinating with Thai officials as the deportation process enters its final stages. Follow all real-time updates on RepublicWorld.com.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough in the Goa nightclub fire case, fugitive owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra have been moved from Phuket to Bangkok, marking the final stage of India’s efforts to bring them back. The brothers - wanted in connection with the December 6 Birch by Romeo Lane blaze that killed 25 people are currently housed at the Immigration Division Center in Bangkok, where the Indian Embassy is set to issue Emergency Travel Certificates.
The certificates will clear the way for their deportation, which officials say may take only a few more days. The transfer comes after a series of swift actions by Indian authorities: the suspension of the Luthra's passports, the issuance of an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, and a Delhi court’s refusal to grant them interim protection from arrest. The duo had fled India hours after the fire, prompting a coordinated international effort that has now moved to its concluding phase.
12 December 2025 at 12:12 IST
Luthra Brothers to Be Brought Back by Goa Police, CBI to Assist
Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: According to CBI sources, the Luthra brothers will be brought back to India by a Goa Police team. Sources indicate that while the CBI will coordinate and assist in the repatriation process, the actual escort and transfer will be handled solely by Goa Police officers already stationed in Thailand.
12 December 2025 at 12:21 IST
‘Only One Entry-Exit, Very Suffocating’: Visitor Flags Safety Lapses at Birch Nightclub
Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: A Mumbai woman who had visited the Birch nightclub in November has raised serious safety concerns, claiming the nightclub had just one entry and exit “at a height”, making movement difficult, and described the club’s structure as “suffocating”. She warned that ignoring tourist and women’s safety could lead to more such incidents in Goa.
Advertisement
12 December 2025 at 11:58 IST
Repatriation to India Expected in a Few Days After ETC Issuance
Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: Officials have indicated that once the Emergency Travel Certificates are handed over, the movement of the Luthra brothers back to India will be expedited. The entire process is expected to take a few more days before they are brought back.
12 December 2025 at 11:57 IST
Emergency Travel Certificates to Be Issued to Luthra Brothers in Bangkok
Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: Indian Embassy officials in Bangkok will issue Emergency Travel Certificates (ETCs) to both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. The paperwork is underway, and once the ETCs are provided, the process of sending them back to India will accelerate.
Advertisement
12 December 2025 at 11:43 IST
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Shifted to Bangkok Amid Extradition Process
Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra have been moved from Phuket to Bangkok as part of the ongoing repatriation procedure. They are now housed at the Immigration Division Center in Bangkok, where further formalities will be completed.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 12 December 2025 at 12:06 IST