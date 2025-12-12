Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: Luthra Brothers Taken To Bangkok From Phuket, Deportation Process Underway In Thailand

Luthra Brothers Taken To Bangkok From Phuket, Deportation Process Underway In Thailand | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough in the Goa nightclub fire case, fugitive owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra have been moved from Phuket to Bangkok, marking the final stage of India’s efforts to bring them back. The brothers - wanted in connection with the December 6 Birch by Romeo Lane blaze that killed 25 people are currently housed at the Immigration Division Center in Bangkok, where the Indian Embassy is set to issue Emergency Travel Certificates.

The certificates will clear the way for their deportation, which officials say may take only a few more days. The transfer comes after a series of swift actions by Indian authorities: the suspension of the Luthra's passports, the issuance of an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, and a Delhi court’s refusal to grant them interim protection from arrest. The duo had fled India hours after the fire, prompting a coordinated international effort that has now moved to its concluding phase.