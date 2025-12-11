Goa Nightclub Fire Live Updates: Fugitive Luthra Brothers Nabbed, To Be Extradited Soon

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, Birch by Romeo Lane owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, detained by authorities in Thailand. | Image: Republic

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the principal owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, have been arrested in Phuket, Thailand, following a week-long manhunt after the tragic fire at their club on December 6 that claimed 25 lives. The brothers had fled India shortly after the blaze, prompting Goa Police to revoke their passports and initiate international coordination for their capture. Thai authorities detained them in collaboration with the Indian investigative team, and extradition proceedings under the India-Thailand treaty are now underway. The Luthra's face serious charges, including culpable homicide, as Goa authorities continue to probe the deadly Arpora fire.