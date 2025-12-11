Updated 11 December 2025 at 11:26 IST
Goa Nightclub Fire Live Updates: Fugitive Luthra Brothers Nabbed, To Be Extradited Soon
Thailand police detain Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra in Phuket as Goa Police team heads for custody transfer. Nightclub owners' passports revoked, fled hours after Birch by Romeo Lane fire killed 25 on December 6. Extradition under India-Thailand treaty begins as brothers face culpable homicide charges for deadly Arpora blaze.
Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the principal owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, have been arrested in Phuket, Thailand, following a week-long manhunt after the tragic fire at their club on December 6 that claimed 25 lives. The brothers had fled India shortly after the blaze, prompting Goa Police to revoke their passports and initiate international coordination for their capture. Thai authorities detained them in collaboration with the Indian investigative team, and extradition proceedings under the India-Thailand treaty are now underway. The Luthra's face serious charges, including culpable homicide, as Goa authorities continue to probe the deadly Arpora fire.
11 December 2025 at 11:26 IST
Indian Officials Land in Phuket as Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra to be Brought to Delhi
Goa Nightclub Fire Live Updates: Indian officials have reached Phuket, Thailand, to oversee the extradition of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. The brothers, are set to be brought to Delhi to face charges including culpable homicide, as authorities coordinate under the India-Thailand extradition framework.
11 December 2025 at 11:15 IST
First Visuals Out: Luthra Brothers Detained in Phuket, Thailand
Goa Nightclub Fire Live Update: The first visuals have emerged showing Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in custody in Phuket, Thailand. The brothers were arrested following the December 6 Arpora fire that claimed 25 lives. They had fled India shortly after the tragedy, prompting Goa Police to revoke their passports and coordinate with Thai authorities for their arrest.
11 December 2025 at 11:04 IST
Fugitive Luthra Brothers Detained From Resort In Phuket’s Kathu
Goa Nightclub Fire Live Update: In a major breakthrough in the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire case, the two key accused, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, have been detained in Thailand. Extradition under India-Thailand treaty begins as brothers face culpable homicide charges for deadly Arpora blaze.
