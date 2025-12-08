Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled To Thailand, CBI Roped In, But What Are The Extradition Rules?

Arpora: After the deadly fire ripped through Birch nightclub in Goa's Arpora, killing at least 25 people and leaving multiple more fighting for their lives, the two owners of the club, identified as Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, fled to Thailand within hours of the incident. According to reports, the Luthra brothers were already on a 5.30 am flight to Phuket on Sunday morning, leaving the multi‑state manhunt by the Goa police yielding no result. The Goa police have now roped in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to extradite them from Thailand.