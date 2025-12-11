Updated 11 December 2025 at 16:21 IST
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers, Who Fled To Thailand, Ran 42 Shell Companies From One Delhi Address
The owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, have been detained in Thailand today, with officials confirming that the processing is complete and the duo is now in the custody of the Royal Thai Police. Their legal team in India has been formally informed of their detention.
New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in Goa nightclub fire tragedy, the owners of Birch by Rome Lane were found running 42 shell companies under the guise of their restaurant empire, stated reports.
The authorities uncovered a vast financial fraud allegedly as owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra reportedly were directors in all the companies, which were all registered at a single address in north-west Delhi and all companies had opened in last two years, reports say.
The two brothers were reportedly hiding in a resort in Kathu, Phuket, when the Royal Thai Police detained them. Reportedly, the Luthra duo had fled to Thailand within hours of the tragedy that killed 25 people, catching an early-morning IndiGo flight 6E 1073 from New Delhi to Phuket.
Earlier, the Interpol had also issued a blue corner notice to get hold of the absconding owners and currently, the next course of action will be taken by the concerned authorities. Meanwhile, another partner in the nightclub business, Ajay Gupta, has also been detained. He has claimed he was merely a “sleeping partner” with no knowledge of operational details of the nightclub.
List Of Private Limited Companies
- OSRJ Food And Entertainment Private Limited
- Being GS Hospitality Private Limited
- Being FS Pacific Hospitality Private Limited
- Being Life Hospitality Private Limited
- Being Bharat Hospitality Private Limited
- Virtue Food And Brevages Private Limited
- G3S Foodshala Private Limited
List of Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)
- Azizaa Food Studio LLP
- Being Rl Hospitality LLP
- Rich People Hospitality LLP
- Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP
- Being GS Hospitality Mumbai LLP
- Being GS Hospitality Goa Ashvem LLP
- YB Hospitality LLP
- Being GS Hospitality Greater Noida LLP
- Being GS Hospitality VK LLP
- Being GS Hospitality Noida LLP
- Being Bharat Romeo Lane Hospitality LLP
- Cana Buildtech LLP
- Being GS Hospitality Tagore Pacific LLP
- Being GS Hospitality Goa Morjim LLP
- Being GS Hospitality Goa Asagaon LLP
- Being GS Hospitality LLP
All this controversy began when a fire engulfed the club Birch by Romeo Lane on Saturday night, owned by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, killing 25 people.
Preliminary investigations have already flagged a slew of regulatory and safety lapses. According to police and fire-service officials, the club lacked valid fire-safety clearances, proper emergency exits and essential safety infrastructure such as sprinklers, alarms and clearly marked escape routes thereby leading to the harrowing incident.
