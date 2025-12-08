Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Police Widen Probe, Summon Suspended Cops, Officers Who Approved Mandatory Permits, Licence

Panaji: The Goa Police have intensified their investigation into the deadly nightclub fire in Arpora that killed 25 people, shifting the focus beyond the club's management. The police authorities have issued summons to suspended police officers as well as government officials responsible for issuing the necessary operating permits and licences to Birch By Romeo Lane Nightclub.

This step is fuelled by preliminary evidence and public outrage suggesting the club was operational despite severe violations of fire safety and building regulations. The ongoing investigation is specifically examining allegations of negligence and regulatory breaches by these public servants, seeking to determine if corruption, dereliction of duty or improper sanctioning allowed critical safety standards to be bypassed, leading directly to the tragedy. The move underscores an effort to ensure accountability at all levels of authority.

Sources indicate that the officials summoned include personnel from various departments involved in clearance, such as the Panchayat, Fire, and Excise departments, some of whom may have already faced suspension by the state government. The department is also investigating any internal lapses or failures in enforcing regulations that may have contributed to the disaster.

The Goa Police have confirmed that action is being taken on a priority basis, highlighting the case's sensitivity due to its political and social implications. "Further significant action is possible," a police spokesperson stated, suggesting that the investigation could lead to high-profile arrests or dismissals among both police and civilian administration staff.

