Goa's Manohar International Airport Wins 'Best Domestic Airport' Award

Goa: Manohar International Airport (GOX), developed and operated by GMR Goa International Airport (GGIAL), has been honored with the prestigious "Best Domestic Airport" award at the Travel Leisure India's Best Awards 2024. The award was presented at a ceremony in New Delhi, as announced by the airport on Thursday.

The award results were based on a global survey in which participants were asked to rate their travel experiences and provide feedback on the best airports in India.

More than 1,86,000 participants completed the 2024 survey, helping determine the top-rated airports.

All the airports nationwide were specifically rated on the following criteria's - Access to the airport, Check-in/security process, Restaurants/bars at the airport, Shopping area and Design of the airport.

Amongst all Manohar International Airport, Goa was selected as the best domestic airport in India.

"We are delighted to receive this prestigious award, which reaffirms our steady commitment towards making every journey a delight, from the moment you arrive at the airport to the moment you depart.

Mirroring the soul of Goa, Manohar International Airport ensures a relaxed, friendly and comfortable experience for the millions of passengers it caters to every year.

This award is a motivation for us to continue improving and setting new benchmarks in Passenger experience " said RV Sheshan, CEO of GMR Goa International Airport.

The airport has curated Goan merchandise, souvenir shops and art galleries that support local artisans and craftsmen. It is a one stop destination to cherish domestic panache while savouring local and international delicacies.

It offers ample seating area allowing guests to relax, soak up the vibrant Goan culture and create lasting memories.

With new and flexible flying schedules for domestic and international routes, unconstrained connectivity, e-Visa facilities and modern infrastructure, Manohar International Airport is equipped to provide a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for all its passengers.