September 18th, 2021
Goa sees 123 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 81 recoveries
Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,75,414 on Saturday with the addition of 123 cases, while the day also saw two deaths, taking the toll to 3,292, an official said.
The discharge of 81 people took the recovery count to 1,71,351, leaving the coastal state with 771 active cases, he said.
With 5,629 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 12,95,428, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,75,414, new cases 123, death toll 3292, discharged 171351, active cases 771, samples tested till date 12,95,428.
Published September 18th, 2021 at 20:24 IST
