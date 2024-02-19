Advertisement

Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,75,414 on Saturday with the addition of 123 cases, while the day also saw two deaths, taking the toll to 3,292, an official said.

The discharge of 81 people took the recovery count to 1,71,351, leaving the coastal state with 771 active cases, he said.

With 5,629 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 12,95,428, he added.

