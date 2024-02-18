Advertisement

After covering the entire eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Goa government on Tuesday set a target of October 31 to completely vaccinate all beneficiaries in the state.

Speaking at a gathering in Margao, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the entire eligible population should be double vaccinated by October 31, and urged people to join hands with the state government for the same.

He pointed out that neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala were reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases, and appealed to people not to let their guard down.

"A total of 11.50 lakh people have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state, which makes for the entire eligible population, if we go by the election data," Sawant said.

At least 20 per cent of the population, who have taken the first dose and are due for the second dose, are yet to turn up for their jab, despite having crossed the time gap between the two shots, he said.

The chief minister said while the state government is prepared to face the third wave with all the necessary health infrastructure in place, it expects people to take precautions, especially considering the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.