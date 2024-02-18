English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2021 at 15:09 IST

Goa sets target of Oct 31 to fully vaccinate eligible population against COVID-19

After covering the entire eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Goa government on Tuesday set a target of October 31 to completely vaccinate all beneficiaries in the state.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After covering the entire eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Goa government on Tuesday set a target of October 31 to completely vaccinate all beneficiaries in the state.

Speaking at a gathering in Margao, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the entire eligible population should be double vaccinated by October 31, and urged people to join hands with the state government for the same.

He pointed out that neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala were reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases, and appealed to people not to let their guard down.

"A total of 11.50 lakh people have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state, which makes for the entire eligible population, if we go by the election data," Sawant said.

At least 20 per cent of the population, who have taken the first dose and are due for the second dose, are yet to turn up for their jab, despite having crossed the time gap between the two shots, he said.

The chief minister said while the state government is prepared to face the third wave with all the necessary health infrastructure in place, it expects people to take precautions, especially considering the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. 

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2021 at 15:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

11 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

14 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

14 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar: Man Shoots Dead His Daughter-In-Law And Her Brother, Father

    India News6 hours ago

  2. India's DAC Greenlights Rs 84,560 Cr Proposals to Strengthen Armed Force

    Defence6 hours ago

  3. Should You Workout While Menstruating? Benefits And Suggestions

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  4. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo