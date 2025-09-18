Goa Shipyard Ltd Hands Over Fast Patrol Vessel 'Akshar' to the Indian Coast Guard

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), a premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking, on Wednesday handed over ICGS Akshar (Yard 1276) — the second vessel in a prestigious series of eight state-of-the-art Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) being built for the Indian Coast Guard under the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign.

Patrol Vessel 'Akshar' Handed Over to the Indian Coast Guard

Patrol Vessel Akshar

The ceremony was graced by Shri Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman & Managing Director; RAdm Nelson D’Souza, NM, IN (Retd), Director (Operations); DIG V.K. Parmar, PD (MAT); and Commandant (JG) Subhendu Chakraborty, Commanding Officer, ICGS Akshar, along with other senior officials of the Indian Coast Guard.

Cutting-Edge Capabilities

ICGS Akshar is infused with the spirit of self-reliance and technological innovation. Measuring 51.43 metres in length and 8 metres in breadth, with a displacement of 330 tonnes at a draught of 2.5 metres, the vessel is powered by twin marine diesel engines driving controllable pitch propellers (CPP)—a first in this class of FPVs, ensuring superior propulsion efficiency and manoeuvrability.

With a top speed exceeding 27 knots and an impressive endurance of 1,500 nautical miles, the ship is equipped with an advanced integrated machinery control system for enhanced operational readiness and sustainability.

The vessel is to be operated by six officers and 35 sailors. The vessel is built for fisheries protection, Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, coastal patrol, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, and search and rescue missions.

ICGS Akshar is a force multiplier that will strengthen India’s coastal and offshore security architecture.

The handing over of ICGS Akshar conveys GSL’s strong commitment to India’s maritime security and strategic goals, while reinforcing its legacy of delivering high-performance platforms under the Make in India initiative.