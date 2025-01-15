‘God Will Save Me’, says Arvind Kejriwal Over Intelligence Reports Indicating ‘Security Threat' to AAP Chief

New Delhi: Amid intelligence reports that a pro-Khalistan group is plotting an attack against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister said on Wednesday that "God will save him" and he is destined to live as long as his "lifeline" allows.

Addressing reporters after filing his nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Kejriwal said, “Uparwala bachayega....Jako Rakhe Saiyan Mar Sake Na Koye (those protected by God cannot be killed by anyone). God is with me. One lives as long as his lifeline allows. The day one's lifeline ends, God calls him up."

Security Threat to Arvind Kejriwal?

Delhi Police has said they will review Kejriwal's security arrangements as there is speculation regarding a threat to his life, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Intelligence reports indicate that a hit squad of two to three operatives, last tracked in Punjab, may be en route Delhi to target Kejriwal during the upcoming Assembly polls in the capital, the sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI

"This is based on human intelligence and further details are being investigated," one of the sources added.'

The sources said a pro-Khalistan group, allegedly backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is behind the plot, which aims to disrupt harmony and law and order in Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal comes under Z-Plus Protection

Kejriwal, a Z-plus protectee, has a comprehensive protection detail comprising 63 personnel, including a pilot, escort teams, close protection staff and search-and-frisk units.

Additionally, 15 uniformed personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are deployed for his protection.