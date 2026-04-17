‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat’s Close Aide and Vice-President of His Trust Dies in Road Accident on Samruddhi Highway in Maharashtra

Nashik: In a tragic incident, Jitendra Shelke, vice-president of the Shivnika Trust and a close associate of “godman” Ashok Kharat, died in a horrific road accident on the Samruddhi Highway. The mishap occurred while Shelke was traveling from Sambhajinagar towards Shirdi. His wife and son sustained injuries in the collision and are receiving medical treatment, reports said.

According to preliminary reports, Shelke's car collided with a stationary container truck on the highway. The exact circumstances leading to the crash are under investigation by local authorities. Shelke was reportedly under investigation in connection with cases linked to Kharat and had been named as a witness in related matters.

The accident comes on the same day the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out fresh searches at multiple premises linked to Ashok Kharat in Nashik district as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. Officials stated that the agency seized ₹42 lakh in cash during the operations and attached immovable properties worth ₹2.40 crore belonging to Kharat and his associates.

This follows earlier raids conducted earlier this week, where similar seizures of cash and assets were reported. The ED probe stems from allegations that Kharat, portrayed as a spiritual leader, allegedly cheated devotees and engaged in illegal activities, including financial irregularities through dummy accounts and cooperative credit societies.

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Kharat, who faces multiple cases of extortion, fraud, and other serious charges registered by Maharashtra Police, continues to be at the center of scrutiny. Authorities are examining financial trails, including bank accounts allegedly operated in the names of third parties.

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