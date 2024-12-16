Gold Bars Concealed Inside Adaptor Seized At Delhi Airport, One Passenger Held

New Delhi: In a success for anti-smuggling enforcement agencies, a passenger travelling from Riyadh to New Delhi was intercepted by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with two gold bars worth over Rs 22 lakh.

According to customs officials, airport security detected two gold bars, weighing 300 grams and valued at Rs 22.2 lakh, concealed inside an adaptor."

The Customs Department said that a male passenger (Indian) arriving from Riyadh was intercepted at Delhi airport by Customs officials on December 15.

Gold Bars Concealed In Adaptor Seized At Airport | WATCH

“X-ray scans revealed two gold bars of 300 g worth Rs 22.2 lakh cleverly concealed inside an adaptor," said the Customs department.

A week ago, a passenger traveling domestically from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to New Delhi was caught carrying 13 pieces of gold weighing nearly 999 grams. The estimated value of the foreign-origin gold was around Rs 72.72 lakh.

Authorities confirmed that further investigations were ongoing.

The passenger was flagged after suspicious images were detected during the X-ray screening of their baggage. They were intercepted based on intelligence provided by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs at IGI Airport.